‘ BJP will form a government in Bengal with more than 200 seats’: Union Minister Rajnath Singh

Union defence minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh claimed that BJP will form a government in Bengal with more than 200 seats. He asserted the BJP will form its government in the state winning more than 200 of the 294 seats.

“The BJP will form a government in Bengal with more than 200 seats. .. Go to Uttar Pradesh or any other state where BJP is in power, there is peace… “The roads being built in the state are from funds released by the Modi government and not Mamata Banerjee”, said Rajnath Singh.

The BJP does not do politics for forming government but for the development of the country. .. BJP if voted to power, will transform West Bengal from a “police state to public state”, he added.