Bollywood actress tests Covid positive

Bengali and Bollywood actress Rituparna Sengupta has tested positive for Covid-19. The new was confirmed by the actress. She shared the news on her social media handle.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and precautions advised by my doctor and authorities. I am currently in Singapore and have quarantined myself at a recovery centre. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. My family and staff are all safe.Thank you all for your concern and good wishes” , Rituparna Sengupta tweeted.