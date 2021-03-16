Domestic workers banned from hourly maid services in UAE; Check out the new rule…

The residents of UAE will not be authorized to hire domestic workers for a few hours or days from Tadbeer stations. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has barred the short-term recruitment as a prudent action over the extent of Covid-19. Workers can soon be employed for the least duration of seven days. They are not permitted to be replaced or transferred through this period, the MOHRE said. Moreover, workers will go for a Covid PCR test before they are stationed.

Committed to limiting the spread of coronavirus, #MOHRE has suspended recruiting domestic workers for a few hours or days. The workers are provided for a period of 7-days minimum for one family and are not allowed to be replaced or transferred during this period. pic.twitter.com/bNmvCQh6QT — MOHRE_UAE ????? ??????? ??????? ???????? (@MOHRE_UAE) March 16, 2021

It was first declared that UAE residents can book domestic helpers only from Tadbeer centers from March. This was to appear as the government finishes closing down all private hiring agencies for domestic workers. Tadbeer centres, whose services are controlled by the MOHRE, have reinstated the agencies for hiring domestic helpers. Tadbeer recruitment stations were fixed up by the ministry three years ago and there are presently 54 over the country.