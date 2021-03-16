Kerala: SSLC, HSC exam dates revised

The Kerala SSLC and HSC exam dates were once again rescheduled. The dates were revised considering the dates of JEE Main exams, Thrissur Pooram and Ramadan. The exam, which was scheduled to start on March 17, was earlier postponed to April 8 following the announcement of the Assembly elections in the state.

The Kerala SSLC exam will commence from April 8 as scheduled, but with changes in the dates of various papers. As per the revised schedule, the 2021 SSLC examination will start on April 8 and end on April 28. The 2021 HSC (Plus Two) exam, which was scheduled to commence on April 8 and end on April 30, has been rescheduled to end on April 26.