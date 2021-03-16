Mahua Moitra questioned candidature: Swapan Dasgupta resigns Rajya Sabha seat

Swapan Dasgupta has sent his resignation to the chairman of the Raja Sabha on Tuesday. BJP has nominated the senior journalist, as its candidate from the Tarakeswar assembly seat in Hoogly district in the upcoming West Bengal Elections. Dasgupta, a presidential nominee, became a Rajya Sabha member in April 2016.

He posted about his resignation on Twitter.

I have resigned from the Rajya Sabha today to commit myself totally to the fight for a better Bengal. I hope to file my nomination as BJP candidate for the Tarakeshwar Assembly seat in the next few days. — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) March 16, 2021

On Monday Trinamool Congress M P Mahua Moitra had questioned Dasgupta’s candidature drawing attention to the 10th schedule of the constitution. As per the 10th Schedule that deals with disqualification of MPs, “A nominated member of a House shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he joins a political party after the expiry of six months from the date on which he takes his seat after complying with the requirements of Article 99 or, as the case may be, Article 188.”

Swapan Dasgupta is BJP candidate for WB polls.

10th Schedule of Constitution says nominated RS member to be disqualified if he joins any political party AFTER expiry of 6 months from oath.

He was sworn in April 2016, remains unallied.

Must be disqualified NOW for joining BJP. pic.twitter.com/d3CDc9dNCe — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 15, 2021

Swapan Dasgupta denied that his move was in response to Mahua Moitra’s post.