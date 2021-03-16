DH Latest NewsDH NEWSWest BengalLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Mahua Moitra questioned candidature: Swapan Dasgupta resigns Rajya Sabha seat

Mar 16, 2021, 03:42 pm IST

Swapan Dasgupta has sent his resignation to the chairman of the Raja Sabha on Tuesday. BJP has nominated the senior journalist, as its candidate from the Tarakeswar assembly seat in Hoogly district in the upcoming West Bengal Elections. Dasgupta, a presidential nominee, became a Rajya Sabha member in April 2016.

He posted about his resignation on Twitter.

On Monday Trinamool Congress M P Mahua Moitra had questioned Dasgupta’s candidature drawing attention to the 10th schedule of the constitution. As per the 10th Schedule that deals with disqualification of MPs, “A nominated member of a House shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he joins a political party after the expiry of six months from the date on which he takes his seat after complying with the requirements of Article 99 or, as the case may be, Article 188.”

Swapan Dasgupta denied that his move was in response to Mahua Moitra’s post.

