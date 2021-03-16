Netflix’s New 299 Mobile Plan In India with HD Streaming Service

Netflix may be currently testing the new Rs 299 per month Mobile plan in India. The new plan will allow users to watch stream high-definition (HD) 720p video as well as stream the contents and thereby avail the service to their computers only for Rs 299 per month in India.

Now the plan which costs the least by Netflix is priced at Rs. 199 . The 199 plan only allow users to watch the standard-definition (SD) 480p video only in mobile. However there is an upgraded version of the Standard plan which is priced at Rs 649 and this offers full-HD 1080p video It also allows viewer to stream videos on various platforms like computer, TV, consoles, and even smart devices.This is the second time Netflix has tested the Mobile +plan in India. In July last year, the company had grand plans to roll out a similar plan for Rs. 349. But due an unfavourable reception for the plan,Netflix did not proceed on a larger scale.

The highlight of Rs 299 planis that lets viewers stream high definition videos on mobile and computers including PC, Mac, and Chromebook. However, this plan do not allow streaming on your TV, console or smart device.Netflix’s new Rs. 299 Mobile + plan is currently only being available for select customers.It may not soon be vailable on the company’s website.Amazon had earlier launched a Prime Video Mobile Edition plan at a price of Rs 89 per month. The plan was launched in January this year.The two platforms are fighting it out in the Indian market with a vast potential.