Superstar Amitabh Bachchan successfully undergoes second eye surgery

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on late Sunday night made it public that he recently underwent his second eye surgery. The actor said that he is recuperating.The Shehanshah of Bollywood who had previously undergone eye surgery for his first eye at the start of March, this year revealed fans about the `life-changing experience`. The surgery is said to be successful.

Taking it to Twitter, Big B wrote, “and the 2nd one has gone well .. recovering now ..all good .. the marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of dr HM `s hands .. life changing experience .. You see now what you were not seeing before .. surely a wonderful world !!”The 78-year-old actor,in his blog, had earlier opened up about the difficulty in his eye sight because of the surgery. The surgery him spend his days resting. He opened up that the recuperation was “slow and difficult.”.He thanked his fans for the unconditional love that he received throughout the days.”Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition…eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling…the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well… the sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused,” Bachchan wrote in his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in `Gulabo Sitabo` and his three films are about to get released. These movies are fantasy-adventure `Brahmastra`, Ajay Devgan starrer `Mayday` and thriller `Chehre`.He will also be playing a key role in Nagraj Popatrao Manjule`s sports drama titled `Jhund` and is soon to commence shooting for the first schedule of Vikas Bahl`s new film `Good Bye`.