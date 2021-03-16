“Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi used to have elections. They used to win them”: Rahul Gandhi

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Iraq’s dictator Saddam Hussein and Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi used to win elections as well. He said this in an online interaction with Brown University professor Ashutosh Varshney, faculty and students.

“Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi used to have elections. They used to win them. It wasn’t like they weren’t voting but there was no institutional framework to protect that vote,” Rahul Gandhi said .

“An election is not simply people going and pressing a button on a voting machine. An election is about narrative. An election is about institutions that make sure that the framework in the country is operating properly, an election is about the judiciary being fare and a debate taking place in parliament. So you need those things for a vote to count,” he said.