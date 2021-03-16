To tilt the focus; UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit India by late April

Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit India by late April. This will be his first major international trip after Britain’s exit from the European Union. Johnson had planned an Indian trip earlier this year to boost up the trade talks between two nations but dropped the plan amid a surge of COVID-19 infections at home.

Later his office said that he hoped to reschedule the visit before Britain hosted a meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven rich nations in June, in which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to attend as a visitor. Johnson’s government has also made it clear that it would “tilt” its focus towards the Indo-Pacific region as part of Integrated Review of government policy for the years ahead.

Britain made a formal request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), seeking membership of the 11-country bloc to open new avenues for post-Brexit trade and influence. It also applied to become a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). “We are pursuing trade deals from Australia to the U.S. and around the world – particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, a huge growth market for the future” foreign minister Dominic Raab wrote.