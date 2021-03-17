“5 Lakhs jobs & free door-to-door ration delivery” ;TMC releases poll manifesto

Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mamata Banerjee issued the party’s manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly polls, assuring a series of projects and actions that she would take if her party is voted to control again. Mamata Banerjee vowed her government would reduce unemployment and produce 5 lakh employment opportunities in a year.

We will decrease unemployment. 5 lakh job opportunities will be generated in a year: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/usO7CHc6sL — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

“All of you are aware that since we came to power, we have fulfilled our promises 100 percent. The work that we have done has already been hailed by the world. We have received awards from the United Nations. We are number one in providing 100-day work. We have reduced poverty by 40 percent and we have raised farmers’ income by three times,” Mamata Banerjee declared while addressing a press gathering in Kolkata. In an effort to pursue the economically marginalized segments of the community, Mamata Banerjee assured her government would give free door-to-door ration delivery. She also proclaimed a promised annual financial support for the needy.

Under this project, general caste receivers would get an assured annual financial support of Rs 6,000. For the backward society, the amount would be Rs 12,000.”For the first time ever, a new scheme is being launched, wherein female heads of 1.6 crore households will benefit from universal monthly income support. Female heads of General category families will be provided Rs 500 monthly and SC/ST families will be provided Rs 1,000,” the announcement said. In its manifesto, the Trinamool Congress has also declared it will raise the annual financial aid that is given to farmers. Mamata Banerjee said the funding will be raised from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per acre per annum to all small and minimal farmers. For students seeking higher education, she assured her government will offer a credit card of Rs 10 lakh limit. “Only 4 percent interest will be charged on the amount,” she said.

“To enable higher education for all qualified students, a new Student Credit Card scheme will be proposed. This credit card will have a credit limit of Rs 10 lakh with an interest rate of only 4 percent, with a provision of easy repayment so that they do not have to depend upon their parents,” the manifesto said. Addressing the press gathering, Mamata Banerjee stated that it is not a political manifesto. “It is a development-oriented manifesto. This a manifesto of the people, for the people, and by the people.”The Trinamool Congress (TMC) issued its manifesto for the West Bengal assembly polls on the fourth date is programmed in the past eight days. The TMC had originally declared it would publish its manifesto for the Bengal polls on March 9. But it suspended its announcement a day before the schedule.

Mamata Banerjee was to register a nomination on March 10 from Nandigram, where she is in a primary contest with her ex close-aide Suvendu Adhikari, who is battling the Bengal election on the BJP’s ticket. She had declared that the TMC’s manifesto for Bengal elections would be issued on Maha Shivaratri, March 11, in a proposal to counter the BJP’s statement of Muslim reconciliation and an effort to reach out to Hindu voters. However, the March 11 program had to be delayed as Mamata Banerjee got hurt a day before during campaigning in Nandigram. She had to be admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, where her left leg was plastered.

The next date for the manifesto announcement was programmed on March 14. Mamata Banerjee had arrived out of the hospital and taken to a wheelchair to stretch her election campaign. But the March 14-release of the TMC manifesto was also delayed. The TMC did not give any reason for its decision to suspend the manifesto announcement for the third term. The party said the Bengal election manifesto would be issued on March 17. Mamata Banerjee released the manifesto for the Bengal polls in the middle of an intense transfer of charges among the contenders the TMC, the BJP, and the Left-Congress-Indian Secular Front (ISF) alliance. The TMC’s manifesto is expected to add more fuel to the Bengal polls heat.

On March 5, Mamata Banerjee had issued the list of 291 TMC candidates for the Bengal election. She said the TMC’s associate would cover candidates on the surviving three seats. West Bengal will be determining for 294 assembly seats in eight periods between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be calculated on May 2 along with other poll-bound assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.