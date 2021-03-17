“Tamil film Soorarai Pottru out from Oscar”; Know the reason here…

It was a splendid time when the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, was chosen for Oscars 2021 under various categories. It appeared as the only Indian film amongst 366 films qualified for Best Picture in the Academy Awards. Sadly, on March 15, it was declared that the film refrained out from receiving a nomination and is now formally passed of the Oscars race. Soorarai Pottru stars Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Krishnakumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Karunas in leading characters.

Soorarai Pottru entered the Oscars under the divisions – Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score, and a few other categories. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences lately released the Oscar nominations for 2021 and Suriya’s film left to make it to the prestigious panel. The 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021. Though fans are dissatisfied, they are happy that the film granted a light of hope for Tamil cinema. It is also worth considering that Soorarai Pottru was chosen as one of ten Indian films to be screened under the Best Foreign Film section at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, Soorarai Pottru presents the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath and the aviation industry. The film was released straight on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020, and got unanimous acclaim from the critics and audience likewise.

Meanwhile, Suriya is prepping to enter the sets of his next film with director Pandiraj soon. He recently healed from COVID 19 and reports propose that the actor will get back to performing in the upcoming week. Provisionally titled Suriya40, the film was recently launched with a conventional pooja. It is expected that the makers will soon come up with some inspiring announcements concerning the resumption of shooting. Other than this, Suriya also has a film with critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran.