Kerala Assembly polls-2021 ; “The SONS who have followed their father’s footstep

It is not an astonishment to recognize that around 20 candidates of important political figures for the forthcoming Assembly ballots are related to veteran leaders. While some have experienced full-time patronage during their profession, several others performed it on their own, and others simply entered politics as their father’s followers.Any discussion on dynastic politics in Kerala is deficient without the name of the late Congress leader K. Karunakaran. His son, K. Muraleedharan, Vadakara MP, and daughter, Padmaja Venugopal, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary, are being contested from Nemom and Thrissur.

P.M. Niyas, the Congress candidate from Beypore, is the son of ex-trade union leader and Karunakaran loyalist K. Sadirikoya. K.S. Sabarinathan, MLA, son of the late Speaker G. Karthikeyan, is fielding from Aruvikkara. Sumesh K. Achuthan, Congress candidate from Chittur in Palakkad, is the son of K. Achuthan, former MLA from the equivalent seat. Offsprings of communist leaders falling into the election brawl are also not unusual. C.P. Pramod, CPI(M) candidate from Palakkad, is the son of E. Padmanabhan, former Sreekrishnapuram MLA, and the grandson of M.P. Kunhiraman, ex-Malampuzha MLA. K.D. Prasenan, who is attempting for re-election from Alathur, is the grandson of R. Krishnan, who represented the seat earlier. P.S. Supal, the CPI candidate for Punalur, is the son of the late Minister P.K. Srinivasan. Mr. Supal had designated the same seat between 1996 and 2006.

V.R. Sunil Kumar, obligatory MLA from Kodungalloor who will dispute again, is the son of the late Minister V.K. Rajan. Though the CPI had earlier chosen to field Ajith Koladi, son of former MLA from Andathode, Koladi Govindan Kutty, from Tirurangadi, the party changed its plans later. Jose K. Mani, who presently leads the Kerala Congress (M), is contesting from Pala, a seat kept by his father, the late K.M. Mani. M.K. Muneer, Indian Union Muslim League leader, is the son of the late Chief Minister C.H. Mohammed Koya. He is now being fielded from Koduvally. V.E. Gafoor, the IUML candidate from Kalamassery, is the son of ex-Minister V. K. Ebrahim Kunju.

Left Democratic Front contestant from Chavara Sujith Vijayan is the son of the late MLA Vijayan Pillai, who was chosen on the Communist Marxist Party ticket. Dr. Vijayan is pitted against the Revolutionary Socialist Party’s Shibu Baby John, son of the late Minister Baby John. Babu Divakaran, son of the late RSP leader T.K. Divakaran is being contested from Eravipuram.

M.V. Shreyams Kumar, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) State president, who is contesting from Kalpetta, is the son of the late M.P. Veerendra Kumar. K.P. Mohanan, who is contesting from Koothuparamba on the LJD ticket, is the son of the late socialist leader P.R. Kurup. Anoop Jacob, Kerala Congress (Jacob) competitor from Piravom, is the son of the late party leader T.M. Jacob, and K.B. Ganesh Kumar, who is being fielded from Pathanapuram, is the son of Kerala Congress (B) founder R. Balakrishna Pillai.