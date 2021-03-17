‘ Comparing India’s democracy with Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein is an insult to voters’: Prakash Javadekar

Senior BJP leader and union minister Prakash Javadekar has came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comment about downgrading India’s democracy by Sweden-based institute Varieties of Democracy.

“Giving comment on Rahul Gandhi’s opinion is worthless. Comparing India’s democracy with Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein is an insult to the 80 crore voters. Only during the year of Emergency, we witnessed a time like that of Gaddafi and Saddam,” Javadekar said.

Earlier in an online discussion with Professor Ashutosh Varshney of Brown University Rahul Gandhi has said that Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi has won elections. “Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi used to have elections. They used to win them. It wasn’t like they weren’t voting but there was no institutional framework to protect that vote,” Rahul Gandhi said in the online interaction.