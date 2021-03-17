For more secure logins,Twitter to implement Hardware Keys

Twitter has revealed that the micro-blogging social media website will soon provide users a feature to avail extra security to their account.Multiple security keys will be available via both mobile and web.Multiple security keys means people will now be able to use hardware security keys as a substitute to the authentication methods in usage. Likewise, the hardware would allow users to log in without conventional username-password, which means there would be lesser instances of ‘forgot password.’ However, the platform can still ask users to enable authentication methods like two-factor authentication (2FA) for issues related to security.

The micro-blogging platform revealed the new development on Twitter where it was said that the feature is “oming soon.”coming soon, the option to add and use security keys as your only authentication method, without any other methods turned on,” was what that was stated on Twitter.Hardware keys are not new and has been available over a period of time. Gradually,even laptops are provided with an inbuilt fingerprint scanner. Even then electronic devices that doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner can still avail one via a Bluetooth connection or USB port. This method is considered more safer since users can now log via biometric authentication.

Several companies like Google, Feitian and Yubikey,make hardware security keys. They typically connect by plugging into a USB port, despite older models using NFC or Bluetooth radio communications. Many of these devices are based on protocols set by FIDO Alliance’s U2F which is an open authentication standard that allows internet users to securely access a huge number of online services.Twitter may also be reducing or ending SMS-based authentication after its CEO, Jack Dorsey’s account got hacked after a SIM swap attack.This could also mean stopping the need for usage of passwords altogether. Even many PC’s running on Microsoft Windows come with fingerprint scanners to enable Windows Hello login ,a more safer method.