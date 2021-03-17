Ministry of Education in UAE makes important announcement

The Ministry of Education in UAE has made an important announcement. The Ministry Education has announced that a hybrid model of learning that combines both distance education and in-person classes will continue in the UAE during the next academic year. This was announced by Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education.

The minister also said that the Ministry of Education (MoE) is also working to launch a support programme to prepare students to return to schools for in-class lessons. The programme will involve guidance and counselling services, is in its final stages and will be launched soon, .

Remote learning was implemented in all schools across the UAE last year as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.