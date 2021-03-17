Pakistan equestrian team in India for World Cup Championship.

A seven-member Pakistani team has arrived on Monday to participate in the qualifying matches for the International Tent-Pegging Federation World Cup Championship.Incidentally,this has happened three weeks after India and Pakistan reiterated their commitment to strictly follow ceasefire along the Line of Control and the International Border. In what is seen as a friendly gesture,Indian government has granted visa to a sporting team from Pakistan.

This could be perceived as a sign of the easing of tensions between the two neighbours.The Pakistani team arrived to participate in the qualifying matches for the International Tent-Pegging Federation World Cup Championship.The qualifiers isorganised by the Indian Army-run Equestrian Foundation of India and a private firm called Equiwing Sports jointly. The Championship got off to a flying start for the home team in Noida with India securing a gold in the team lance competition. Pakistan too won gold in the individual lance event.

The Director Generals of Military Operations on the two sides were signatories to theofficial statement in which they “agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence”. They also added that this was for “achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders”.Indian and Pakistan armies also emphasised on “strict observance of all agreement, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors.”

Read more – Mark Zuckerberg to employ Facebook and Whatsapp to help people get vaccinated

India is hosting the Group B qualifiers, in which India, Pakistan, the United States, Belarus and Nepal are fighting hard for a place in the World Cup which would be held in South Africa in 2023. The top two teams will qualify.Tent pegging is a cavalry sport of ancient origin, and is one of only ten equestrian disciplines officially recognised by the International Equestrian Federation. Tent-pegging refers to a specific mounted game with ground targets. It denotes an entire class of mounted cavalry games involving pointed/edged weapons (lance and sword) on horseback.