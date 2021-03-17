Mark Zuckerberg to employ Facebook and Whatsapp to help people get vaccinated

CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that the tech -giant company will soon be launching a global campaign to aid people get vaccinated amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve already connected over 2 billion people to authoritative Covid-19 information. Now that many countries are moving towards vaccinations for all adults, we’re working on tools to make it easier for everyone to get vaccinated as well,” Zuckerberg said in his recent Facebook post.

The three major platforms – Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp would be employed by Facebook to take the program further.Facebook will be providing a new tool on the platform that will enable users the place and the time they can avail to get vaccinated. The tool will also give users an oline link to take an appointment. The tool will be available in the COVID Information Center which can be seen in the Facebook News Feed.As of now,the tool is available only in the US for now, Facebook says it will be available in 71 different languages. The plans are to expand it further to other countries as vaccines are available in more areas In India, vaccination is available for all citizens above 60 and those who are above 45, who suffer from comorbidity.

“More than 3 billion messages related to Covid have already been sent by governments, nonprofits and international organisations to citizens through official WhatsApp chatbots, so this update will help with the vaccination effort as well,” Zuckerberg said in his post indicating the use of Whatsapp in the vaccination drive.Facebook will also be providing its COVID News Center to Instagram thereby enabling more people find to the COVID-related news and vaccination-related information.