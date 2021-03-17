Vatican says Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions

The Vatican has made it clear that priests and other Catholic Church ministers won’t be able to bless same-sex unions and that when carried out such blessings are “not licit.”

The Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), issued the statement in reply to queries and also developments in some parishes to provide such blessings as an indicator of welcome to gay Catholics since the Church does not permit homosexual marriage.Pope Francis approved the reply, the CDF said, adding that it was “not intended to be a form of unjust discrimination, but rather a reminder of the truth of the liturgical rite”.

Read more – For more secure logins,Twitter to implement Hardware Keys

The Vatican also stated that such blessings were not permissible even though they were “motivated by a sincere desire to welcome and accompany homosexual persons” and help them grow in the faith.The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in it’s reply remarked that since marriage between a man and a woman was sacred and blessings are related to the sacrament of marriage, the same could not be extended to same-sex couples.”For this reason, it is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage (i.e., outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to the transmission oflife), as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex,” it read.