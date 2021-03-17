Salman Khan helped for mom’s treatment,says Rakhi Sawant

Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant has revealed about the help that actor Salman Khan and his brother Sohail provided for her as her mother was undergoing ongoing cancer treatment.

Rakhi, in an interview,said that Salman has asked her not to discuss these matters publicly, which is why she prefers to keep the news of his help private. Earlier Rakhi’s mother had also thanked the brothers for their emotional and financial support.”Sohail And Salman Khan bhai are my God brothers,” Rakhi said. “I’ve faced a lot of hardships in my career. When I was working I only cared about taking care of my family, mother, brother and his family, a widow sister. I matured at a very young age. I’ve always been outspoken and have spoken my mind because there was no one to mentor me. But now my image has changed and I have to behave in a dignified manner. Salman sir had told me that I should put a control on my tongue.”

Rakhi continued, “Salman Khan and Sohail Bhai have done a lot for me. They always tell whatever we do there is no need to talk about it. That’s why I want to keep it personal. But yes they have helped me a lot. My other friends like Kashmera Shah also came forward to help me and I am very thankful for them.”

Sohail in an Instagram video had promised Rakhi that him and Salman would always support her. “If you need anything, just call me directly. I’ll see you soon and I will talk to her whenever she is well enough. All the best. Take care,” he’d said.

Rakhi’s mother also thanked the Salman and Sohail for their generosity, and stated in a video shared by Rakhi, “Salman, Sohail thank you. As you see my chemotherapy is ongoing. I am in the hospital now. There are two more sessions to happen after which I will be operated upon. May yoube healthy. May God help you prosper more. God is with you. May all your wishes come true.”