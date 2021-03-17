Security forces gunned down Pakistani intruder

The security forces had neutralised a Pakistani intruder. Border Security Force (BSF) has gunned down an intruder from Pakistan on the international border in the Ramgarh area of Jammu’s Samba district. The incident took place on Tuesday at about 3:55 pm and the intruder was found moving aggressively towards wild growth while approaching the border fence from the direction of Pakistan’s village Lehri Kalan.

The BSF personnel recovered Rs 200 in Pakistani currency.His body has been handed over to Ramgarh Police Station for a post mortem.

The incident comes weeks after both India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) on February 25, after a meeting of the Directors General of Military Operations of the two countries