Actor Arun Govil, famous as ‘Lord Ram’ of Ramayana TV series joined BJP

Television actor Arun Govil who portrayed the role of ‘Lord Ram’ in ‘Ramayana’ series has joined BJP. Arun Govil had essayed the role of Lord Ram on Ramanand Sagar’s hit 1987 series “Ramayan”. Arun Govil joined BJP just ahead of the assembly polls in four states and the union territory of Puducherry.

Govil started his career in Bollywood in 1977 with Tarachand Barjatya’s “Paheli”, which he followed up with hits like “Sawan Ko Aane Do” and “Saanch Ko Aanch Nahin”. He has also worked in a number of Bhojpuri, Braj Bhasha, Odia and Telugu films.