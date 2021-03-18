At least 3 dead after plane crashes in Florida

Tallahassee: Three people, including a child killed in a plane crash in Florida. One person was injured in the accident. The single-engine aircraft, the Beechcraft Bonanza, was crashed. Four-year-old Taylor Bishop and two crew members were killed in the crash. Megan Bishop, a teacher, and Taylor Bishop’s mother have been injured.

The Broward County Aviation Department, which operates the airport, said: “We are saddened by this tragic loss of life and offer our sincere condolences during this difficult time.” The plane took off from northern Peru. The accident happened while trying to get back to the airport. Two employees died at the scene. Taylor, who was critically injured, died on the way to the hospital. Authorities said the crash was caused by a technical fault.