New Delhi: Criticizing harshly on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for connecting the National Democratic Alliance led government in India to Iraq’s tyrant Saddam Hussein and Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Mr. Gandhi has disrespected the decree of the people by relating the Indian government to the notorious dictators.

“Rahul Gandhi is disrespecting the nation by comparing the government to the infamous dictators. This is disrespect to the people of India. Congress does not believe in democracy,” Mr. Joshi told. CriticizingMr. Gandhi, Mr. Joshi said, “He thinks he is born to be the prime minister. The Congress party has to change this mindset.”

“The Congress party does not follow democracy. Only Narasimha Rao was from a non-Gandhi family who led Congress for some years (ran both the government and the party between 1991 and 1996),” the Union Minister said. Taking a dig at Congress, he said, “Previously, Amit Shah was BJP’s National President. Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Advani also acted as the party president. We do not know who will be the following party chief. Congress was directed by Rahul Gandhi, then Sonia Gandhi became chief and now again Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the party. They are giving discourses on democracy.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday charged the Centre by relating them with Iraq’s dictator Saddam Hussein and Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi.”Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi used to have elections. They used to win them. It wasn’t like they weren’t voting but there was no institutional framework to protect that vote,” Rahul Gandhi said in online communication with Brown University.