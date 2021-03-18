Section 144 imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar police imposed Section 144 from March 17 to April 30 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus in the upcoming festive season. Festivals like Holi, Good Friday, Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti, Navratri, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Hanuman Jayanti will fall between March 17 and April 30.

People are not allowed to roam around with sticks, rods, or firearms at public places except for differently-abled and vision-impaired persons. Protests, processions, or hunger strikes without permission from the competent authority would not be allowed. Firearms will not be allowed inside any government or private office during the period. People who have been provided with armed security personnel by the government will ensure that their security staff stays out of offices.

Police also banned celebratory firing at events such as weddings and consumption of liquor at public places during the period. Police have also warned people against selling, playing, or displaying any audio or visual, which may create tension.

The Gautam Budh Nagar police have warned that. “Any violation of the restrictive orders under CrPC section 144 or any of its sub-sections mentioned would lead to the prosecution of offenders under IPC section 188.”