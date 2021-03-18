State government cancels all examinations; issues new Covid-19 guidelines

Gujarat government has issued new Covid-19 guidelines in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The new safety measures were issued after considering the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The state government has cancelled all examinations. All schools and colleges will remain shut till April 10 until further notice . This was announced by Minister of Education Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

All the exams have been cancelled until further notice. This decision will be implemented in only selected major cities of the state of Gujarat, viz. Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.

“We wanted to make sure that the students don’t face any difficulties in this situation of the rising number of cases. Since the last fifteen days, there are also several numbers of cases that have increased in the larger cities of the State and thus this decision was taken in a meeting with all the top leaders, ministers and bureaucrats. This is why we will be starting the institutions again only after April 10. Till then, the state government will also be making decisions to control the COVID-19 situation. Till then we want to urge the institutes, to carry out the classes without any hiccups,” Chudasama said.