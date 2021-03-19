Chris Gayle thanked PM Modi for donating COVID-19 vaccines.[WATCH]

New Delhi: West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the Covid vaccine from India to Jamaica. Gayle, a Jamaican, thanked India and Modi in a video. 50,000 doses of the vaccine were sent from India to Gayle’s birthplace, Jamaica. Apart from Gayle, another West Indies cricketer, Andre Russell, also expressed his gratitude to India.

“I just want to say a big, big, big thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the India High Commission. The vaccines are here and we are excited. I would love to see the world going back to normal. Jamaica people really appreciate it and just to show that we are more than close, India, and Jamaica are now brothers. I appreciate it and stay safe over there. Peace,” Mr. Russell said in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of India in Jamaica. On Wednesday, Andre Russell and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness officially thanked the Government of India earlier this month.