“Man of simplicity”; Thala Ajith spotted in Chennai street traveling in an auto. Watch the viral video

Ajith is an actor who amazes the fans with his simplicity. He also goes viral on social media with his usual actions. Now the video of him traveling in an autorickshaw through the streets of Chennai has been going viral on social media. The video is going viral on social media and fans are calling him ‘man of simplicity.

The actor was recently spotted taking an auto and the same has been recorded by a fan. The actor ditched his expensive car and decided to travel in an auto. Valimai, directed by H. Vinod, is all set to release. This is a movie that all the Thala fans have been waiting for with great anticipation. The first look poster of the film will be released on May 1, Ajith’s 50th birthday. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, and Sumitra. Valimai is expected to hit theaters in August.