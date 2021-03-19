“Ordered a dozen masks, received only 12”, Angry customer demands for refund

Satisfying customers is not an easy task in any business. Take, for example, the case of a young woman who runs a shop in Minnesota, USA. After receiving an order for a dozen masks, the entrepreneur sent 12 masks to the given address. But within days, the entrepreneur is confused after receiving an email from the customer.

Zada McCray, who runs a shop called Zadas Vault, received the email from an angry customer. Zadas Vault, which sells shirts, hoodies, and customized masks, received a complaint from a customer that they only delivered 12 masks out of the dozen masks he ordered. Not only he sent a complaint but also he asked for a refund. According to screenshots of the email exchange shared on Twitter, the unnamed customer wrote: “Hello, I ordered a dozen custom masks from you, however, you only sent me 12. I really needed them all. I would like a refund please and I will no longer support your business. I try to support black owned businesses but you guys continue to rip people off.”