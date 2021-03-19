Soft signal controversy erupts over Surya kumar Yadav dismissal

The 4th T20 International between India and England has given rise to a new controversy with many terming Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal as unfair. Yadav playedSam Curran to fine-leg and Dawid Malan, coming in from the boundary, caught the ball. The on-field umpire, Ananthapadmanabhan after checking with the TV umpire, gave a soft signal of out.Umpire Virender Sharma upheld the decision after checking the replay many times.

Former cricketers and experts trolled the decision on social media.”Personally, and do bear that as a bowler I thought everything was out, I think that was a stinking decision,” said former English bowler Graeme Swann who incidentally happens to be one of the commentators for the current series.England fast bowler Stuart Broad, who was part of the Test squad, agreed with Swann on the on-field umpire’s soft signal. “It’s the “soft signal” that is odd,” Broad tweeted. “Hard for the off field umpire to overturn. ‘Let’s go upstairs cause I don’t have a clue but I’m guessing soft sig(nal) that it’s out,” added Board.Former India cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag also voiced their opinion on Twitter with some funny tweets.

“A tough game against a top side, and the dew factor was massive. A few instances in the middle were strange, but 180-plus was what we were looking at, and a special mention to SKY. Guys in our squad are confident heading into the IPL. Shardul turned it around but our Powerplay kept them in check.When there’s a half-and-half effort the soft signal becomes more important. I don’t know why there can’t be an “I don’t know” call for the umpires. You want these things ironed out to keep the game linear,”said Indian captain Virat Kohli after the match.India beat England convincingly in the 4th match of the series to level the series and take the result of the series to a riveting final to be held on Saturday,20th March.