Spike in Covid-19 cases: Punjab imposes strict restrictions in 11 districts

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ordered issues new orders to control the rising number of covid-19 cases. Chief Minister had ordered a ban on all social gatherings in the 11 worst-hit districts in the state. All educational institutions, excluding medical and nursing colleges, will remain closed till March 31.

Capacity in cinema halls is cut short to 50 %. Not more than 100 people are allowed inside a mall at a time. People are asked to keep their ‘social activity’ limited to their households for 2 weeks. Not more than 10 people should be entertained.

These measures were imposed as the state was a sharp spike in daily covid-19 cases. Punjab reported 2,387 cases on Thursday taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 2.05 lakhs.

From Sunday onwards a complete ban has been ordered on all social gatherings and related functions in the 11 worst-hit districts in Punjab. 20 people are allowed to attend funerals/cremations/ weddings. These districts will remain under night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM. The cinemas, multiplexes, restaurants, malls, etc will remain closed on Sundays. Home deliveries will be allowed subject to night curfew.

These precautionary measures are currently applicable only in the 11 worst-hit districts of the state. The Chief Minister after a review meeting of the Covid task force warned that if the people do not follow covid-19 protocol and the situation worsens, the government may impose strict restrictions in other districts also.