Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended 642 points or 1.3% higher at 49,858 NSE Nifty climbed 186 points or 1.28 per cent to close at 14,744. All the 11 sector gauges, barring the index of realty shares, ended higher.

The top gainers in the market were Hindustan Unilever , NTPC, JSW Steel, UPL, Tata Steel Power Grid, Reliance Industries, GAIL India, Divi’s Labs, UltraTech Cement, ITC and Grasim Industries. The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Eicher Motors.