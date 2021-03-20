5 employees got fired from ‘White House’ for marijuana use

On Friday, the White House declared that it has dismissed five employees for using marijuana, even after stating a more tolerant system toward the past application of the drug a few weeks ago.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki shared a tweet endorsing the five dismissals after the Daily Beast reported that dozens of workers had been suspended, summoned to resign, or stored in a remote work program because of the past marijuana usage.“We announced a few weeks ago that the White House had worked with the security service to update the policies to ensure that past marijuana use wouldn’t automatically disqualify staff from serving in the White House,” Psaki tweeted.

“The bottom line is this: of the hundreds of people hired, only five people who had started working at the White House are no longer employed as a result of this policy,” she added.