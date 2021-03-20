“CANCELLED”; World’s first binding treaty to prevent women from violence

The world’s first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women abolished by Turkey, a presidential order announced on March 19, in the latest success for traditionalists in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s governing body.

The 2011 Istanbul Convention needs governments to embrace legislation continuing domestic violence and related exploitation as well as marital rape and female genital mutilation. Conservatives had alleged the charter ruins family solidarity, promotes divorce, and that its references to equality were being utilized by the LGBT community to obtain wider recognition in the society. The opposition CHP party scrutinized the movement.

Gokce Gokcen, deputy chairman of the CHP responsible for human rights, tweeted that rejecting the treaty meant “keeping women second class citizens and letting them be killed.”Turkey had been discussing a potential departure after an executive in Mr. Erdogan’s party proposed abandoning the treaty last year. Since then, women have protested in Istanbul and other cities summoning on the government to adhere to the code.

Turkey’s constitution and domestic laws rather would be the “guarantee of the women’s rights” said Family, Labour, and Social Services Minister Zehra Zumrut Selcuk, as per the official Anadolu news agency. Domestic violence and femicide abide a severe dilemma in Turkey. Last year, 300 women were killed according to the rights group “We Will Stop Femicide Platform”.