“Mamata’s ‘game’ will be over on 2 May” ; Prime Minister Narendra Modi

West Bengal; Prime Minister Narendra Modi verbally attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for proceeding with “appeasement and vote bank politics” which had been accountable for infiltration.

Greeting an election campaign in the tribal Jangalmahal region of the state, he claimed the ruling TMC is not considering about Dalits, backward and Adivasis its personal, and these segments had been the worst sufferers of weaker cash tradition and ‘Tolabaji‘ (corruption) by the state’s law get together. He also attacked the Banerjee authorities for stooping underground Maoist rebels. “The single most significant cause for infiltration is compromise and vote bank politics being sought by didi‘s government,” he mentioned.

He also stated that , on 2 May, the day the votes for facing elections shall be counted, Banerjee’s “khela” (recreation) shall be “shesh” (over) and growth will start. Repeatedly blaming the TMC leader for making an effort to satisfy a part of individuals for vote financial institution politics, Modi stated, “People of Bengal have a strong memory. Bengal remembers who accused the army of plotting a coup, whose side you took during the Pulwama attack and the Batla House encounter.”

The prime minister hit out on the TMC officials on the problem of corruption throughout the COVID-induced lockdown. Relating to a peck of central schemes which the TMC officials is but to implement, Modi declared, “We believe in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) while TMC believes in Transfer My Commission.”

He continued, “The TMC has created a new breed of Maoists in Bengal who loot public money. The money meant for poor people. Didi’s government has patronized Maoist violence. The TMC government has given Purulia only water crisis, forced migration, and the administration that discriminates,” The prime minister mentioned Purulia’s industrialization was uncared for throughout the erstwhile Left rule and the present TMC dispensation.