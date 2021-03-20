ISSF World Cup: India’s Divyansh Panwar wins bronze

In shooting, India’s Divyansh Panwar won bronze medal in the men’s 10m Air Rifle category in International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup held at Delhi.

American shooter Lucas Kozeniesky won the gold with an overall score of 249.8 while Istvan Peni of Hungary clinched the silver medal with a score of 249.7.

The Indian team also bagged the air rifle men’s team event with a cumulative score of 1885.9. India defeated USA who managed 1880.8 and South Korea with 1880.3 among their shooters.

#DivyanshPanwar wins Bronze medal ? in the Men’s 10M Air Rifle for #India at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup New Delhi 2021 — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) March 20, 2021

A total of 294 shooters from as many as 53 countries, including Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey, are participating in the tournament.