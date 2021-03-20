Joe Biden falls three times while boarding Air Force One. Watch the video

WASHINGTON: 78-year-old US President Joe Biden stumbles 3 times while boarding a flight to Atlanta. He was caught in a handrail on the sides but lost his balance when he reached the middle. The video also shows him climbing the remaining steps with unprecedented force, despite falling three times in a row.

Joe Biden was at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Friday bound for Atlanta, Georgia. White House Press Secretary Kareen Jean Pierre said the president was recovering from a fall while boarding the plane. “It was very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent,” Kareen Jean Pierre said. “He’s doing fine. He’s preparing for the trip just fine.”