‘Tech upgrade in poll symbols’ ; Help parties create a unique identity & makes it easier to make a choice

Icons indicating present life, including pen drive, computer, computer mouse, laptop, dish antenna, mobile charger, and extension cord, the symbol in the 198 ‘free symbols’ made ready by the Election Commission of India for candidates disputing the April 6 Assembly elections.

Fruits and vegetables also get a position on the list, the famous ones being jackfruit, capsicum, ladies finger, apple, peas, grapes, and green chili. Household articles and kitchen utensils that can resonate effortlessly with voters, with bangles, safety pins, room cooler, bat, door handle, helmet, typewriter, and whistle are added.

The symbols support parties to build a novel uniqueness while producing it simpler for voters to give their decision. Plenty of thought agrees into the selection of the election symbols as the need is for daily articles that can be quickly distinguished by voters.

Besides applying them in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and ballots, the symbols are an essential part of electioneering materials too. The 198 ‘free symbols’ are in addition to the symbols held to the seven national political parties and State parties, including four from Kerala. Many of the symbols are created by M.S. Sethi, who for decades toiled as a draftsman for the Election Commission.

Read more; Veteran CPI leader & Deputy Speaker of Kerala passes away!!!

Being national political parties, the BSP, BJP, TMC, CPI, CPI(M), INC and NCP have symbols booked for them. The Janata Dal (Secular), Kerala Congress (M), IUML and RSP have also icons reserved for them by the ECI as they possess the state of State political parties.