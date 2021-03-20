Veteran CPI leader & Deputy Speaker of Kerala passes away!!!

Veteran CPI leader and ex-Deputy Speaker of Kerala Legislative Assembly, C.A. Kurian, passed away at his home in Munnar on Saturday because of age-related illnesses, party sources said.

Kurian, 88, is endured by three children. A senior leader of the AITUC, trade union wing of the CPI, he designated from Peermade constituency thrice in the state Assembly. Started his political career as a trade union activist in 1960, Kurian was imprisoned for many months for heading the tumult of plantation workers.

Hailing from Puthuppally in the Kottayam district, Kurian joined politics after leaving the job in the bank. Selected to the state Assembly in the elections carried in 1977, 1980, and 1996, Kurian held the chair of Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly during 1996 and 2001. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences for the departed leader who fought for the tories of the plantation workers in the state. The CM also remembered the participation in bettering the circumstances of people living in the hill district of Idukki.