“We will lay down our lives for you”; Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to people

West Bengal; While the battle for Bengal strengthened with the stage 1 voting date approaching closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the people to allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to create the next government in the state. At a rally in Bengal’s Kharagpur, PM Narendra Modi urged for a chance to BJP in the forthcoming elections, stating “we will lay down our lives for you”.

Starting the address with “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, PM Narendra Modi rephrased the popular phrase “Abki Baar, Modi sarkar” with “Bengal mein iss baar, BJP sarkar” and repeated that his party will make the next government in West Bengal and ease the pains of the people of the state. PM Narendra Modi said, “BJP government will come to power in Bengal this time. BJP will wipe out 70 years of loot and bring real change in Bengal. I am here to ensure you of an ‘aashol parivarthan[real change]’. It’s my honor that you have come to bless BJP in such huge numbers, this suggests ‘Bengal mein iss Baar, BJP sarkar’.

“Give us a chance once for five years. We will lay down our lives for you. We will work hard to alleviate your sufferings,” PM Modi said as he started noting down the party vows to Bengal. PM Modi stated if the BJP is elected to the government, the party will guarantee “better irrigation, better farming opportunities, better cold storage facilities.”He said, “We will give our lives for Bengal’s development. We will help farmers and small landowners. The BJP government will improve health infrastructure in Bengal.”Adoring Dilip Ghosh, PM Narendra Modi said he hasn’t relaxed a bit to ensure BJP’s success in West Bengal but notwithstanding charges on him, “he kept fighting for Bengal’s future”.

“I’m proud my party has a president like Dilip Ghosh. To ensure the party’s victory, Dilip Ghosh hasn’t slept a wink for many years. He didn’t get afraid of Didi’s threats…he’s been attacked but he kept fighting for Bengal’s bright future. You have seen destruction by Congress and the Left. The Trinamool ruined your dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone but give us five years, we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you,” PM Modi said.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has remained in a wheelchair ever since she bore injuries in Nandigram during a gathering, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said the state government is on a wheelchair.”Today the state government is in a wheelchair. The government has lost the ability to stand on its legs. You cannot fool the people of Bengal by showing them plaster, broken leg or a wheelchair,” Dilip Ghosh said.”Those who said ‘Khela Hobe’ have broken their leg and left the field. ‘Khela Robena, khela shesh hoye geche’ [the game is not on, the game is finished]. It’s time for development,” Dilip Ghosh said.