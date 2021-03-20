“Ayodhya Ram temple” ; Stone from Sita Eliya is expected to be brought to India

A rock from Sita Eliya, the place in Sri Lanka where Goddess Sita is supposed to have been kept confined, will be utilized in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and toil as a pillar of strength for India-Lanka relations, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said. The stone is anticipated to be carried to India by Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda.

“A stone from Sita Eliya in #SriLanka for the Ram Temple in #Ayodhya will be a pillar of strength for #India-#SriLanka ties. This stone was received at Mayurapathi Amman Temple by HC-designate of Sri Lanka to India HE Mr. Milinda Moragoda in presence of the High Commissioner,” the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said in a tweet.

A temple in Sita Eliya is devoted to Goddess Sita and is supposed to signify the place where she was held imprisoned by the Lankan king Ravana and where she frequently prayed to Lord Rama for her release. On the route to Hakgala Gardens, the lively and colorful temple is known as the Seetha Amman Temple. Located on the top of the rock across a river are round markings believed to be the footprints of the elephant that belonged to Ravana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year performed the ‘Bhoomi puja of the Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, carrying to fulfillment the BJP’s “mandir movement” that marked its politics for three decades and exerted it to the climaxes of authority.