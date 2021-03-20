TRP scam: Enforcement Directorate seized assets worth Rs 32 crore of three TV channels

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has seized assets worth Rs 32 crore from three channels related to the TRP scam case. The assets of Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema, and Maha Movie were confiscated. According to the Enforcement Directorate, all three channels have generated around Rs 46 crore in advertising revenue.

The ED confiscated immovable and movable assets including bank accounts, land, commercial and residential facilities. The properties are located in Mumbai, Delhi, Indore, and Gurgaon. Enforcement is expected to file a charge sheet in the case next week. There are indications that action will be taken against other channels suspected of tampering with the rating point.