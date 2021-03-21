Fahadh Faasil as antagonist in Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa”

Mollywood superstar FahadhFaasil has been hitched into play as the villain in Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The film“Pushpa”, was supposed to release last year but had to be postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The project is nearing completion and the release date also will be finalized soon.

On Allu Arjun’s birthday last year, he has published the first-look poster of Pushpa and it had become a huge hit on the internet. Today (March 21), the makers of the film, Myythri Movie Makers, announced that Fahadh Faasil has been hitched into play the villain in the film. Fahad was welcomed by the team with a small video. The team has announced that Pushpa will be released on August 13 in theatres.

It will be a multilingual action thriller film, written by Sukumar, and will be released in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film is based on red sanders smuggling. The film has the backdrop of Seshachalam forest, the hilly region of Tirumala. Rashmika Mandanna will play the role of a forest officer. The film will jointly be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.