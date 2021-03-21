Kerala Elections: UDF Manifesto: Monthly aid of Rs. 6,000 to underprivileged families, 5 lakhs homes to the poor

Congress-led UDF released its manifesto for the Kerala assembly elections on Saturday. The manifesto was released by UDF Chairman Ramesh Chennithala.

Homemakers between the ages of 40-60, who do not come under the Nyay scheme, would be given Rs. 2,000 as a monthly pension. Women working in the unorganised sector would be entitled to six months of maternity leave. Women entrepreneurs will be given Rs. 10 lakh interest-free loan. The manifesto promised that mothers would get a two-year age relaxation for writing examinations for government jobs. It also promised a skill development platform for women who want to work from home. Breast-feeding mothers from the Scheduled Tribe category, who are not in government service, would get Rs. 3,000 as an allowance for six months.

If brought to power UDF would give five lakh homes to low-income families. It also promised a monthly income of Rs. 6,000 for the poor families. The monthly welfare pensions would be increased to Rs. 3,000. It promised five kg free rice to white card holders and free food kits to those who had been affected by COVID-19.

The manifesto promises to underwrite the medical expenses of cancer, heart, kidney, organ transplant and hemophilia patients would be. It has also promised ‘no bill hospitals’.

It would write-off agriculture loans up to Rs. 2 lakh. The minimum support price of rubber would be increased to Rs. 250 per kg and that of paddy to Rs. 30 per kg. Farm tourism would be encouraged and 100 villages would be developed for ensuring ethnic Kerala experience.

It promised to protect the interest of the faithful at the Sabarimala temple. It also proposed a law to recover 5.5 lakh acres from illegal owners and it would be given to landless tribal people and Dalits.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.