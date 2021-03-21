UAE announces new residency visa schemes

UAE government has launched new visa schemes. UAE has announced a new multi-entry tourist visa and remote work visa. The remote work visa is meant for professionals. By this visa professionals can reside in the UAE as they connect to work abroad virtually.The multiple-entry tourist visa that is open to all nationalities.

The one-year remote work visa will enables professionals from all over the world to live and work remotely from the UAE even if their companies are based in another country. They can stay in the UAE under their own sponsorship. They can work in line with the “terms and conditions issued with the visa”.

The five-year multi-entry tourist visa does not need a guarantor. For each entry, the visa holder can stay in the country for up to 90 days, which is extendable by another 90.The visa holder can enter and exit the country as many times as needed.