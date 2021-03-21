A multiple-entry tourist visa has been established by the UAE Cabinet has approved for all nationalities. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the latest system targets to “strengthen the UAE’s status as a global economic capital”.

We also approved a multiple entry tourist visa for all nationalities to strengthen the UAE’s status as a global economic capital. pic.twitter.com/gkQU6mFbS5 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 21, 2021

The decision appeared as Sheikh Mohammed chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday. He had also declared a remote work visa that permits overseas remote working professionals to live in the UAE as they combine to work abroad virtually. The latest visa schemes are the most modern in a series of reformations declared recently to expand the economy and support investors, entrepreneurs, qualified individuals, and families.

The UAE initially announced multiple entry visit visas for visitors in January last year. Sheikh Mohammed had stated later that the first-of-its-kind visa is pointed at setting the UAE as a significant ‘global tourism destination’.