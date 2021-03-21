Why Rahul Gandhi is not allowed to talk in Parliament?

In a latest online intercommunication with Ashutosh Varshney, professor of international studies and the social sciences at Brown University, the US, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began severe blame on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and alleged that he was being quieted in Parliament.

The ex-president of the Congress party stated that a politician required institutional assistance to prepare his word caught in a democracy, but the Opposition parties are being rejected that help under the prevailing administration. Alleging that the BJP and the RSS were damaging the structure of all organizations that exist up a democracy, including the media and the judiciary, he stated that if one political party was capable to obtain all institutions, polls would become unimportant. Tracing similarities with some of the ill-famed dictators, the Gandhi scion added: “Democracy is ineffective without its supporting frameworks. Even Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein allowed voting.”

In support of his claim, the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala insisted that discussion among members was not permitted in Parliament. “The basic purpose of Parliament is to listen out its representatives, but when I get up to speak in Parliament, my mic is switched off,” Gandhi said, adding that even the BJP leaders are determined what to say. “A BJP leader once told PM Modi that he did not agree with him and the PM threw him out,” he alleged. These are absolutely severe charges in a democracy. But such cases also bring under investigation Rahul Gandhi’s own actions as a Parliamentarian. A statistical analysis exposes that the Wayanad MP’s performance has been below standard than that of an average MP in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Till March this year, when the budget session has been progressing, Rahul has timed 53 percent attendance on the national average of 82 percent between all MPs. He was not present at the monsoon session at all in 2020. The attendance rate is 86 percent for other MPs from Kerala. Moreover, the attendance rate of Shashi Tharoor, the other star MP from Kerala, is 98 percent.

Rahul Gandhi has associated only in three debates on Union budget, on a rail line in Kerala and anxiety among farmers in Kerala while an average MP was present in at least 21 debates. Other MPs from Kerala took part in 37 debates on average, while Tharoor was present at 55 debates. Till March 17, he asked 59 questions, which is adjacent to the national average of 66 questions per MP. But he blanches in comparison to other MPs from Kerala, who equated 95 questions. Tharoor asked 116 questions. He also deferred four private member’s bills.

Maybe, the Congress leader has recognized that it was time for him to up his game in Parliament to make his charge of being silenced, count. His attendance in the budget assembly of this year fell to 82 percent, the highest among the five sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha endured till now.