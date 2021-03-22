Centre asks state to increase the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine

New Delhi: The Center has asked the government to increase the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine. The gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine should be increased from 28 days to six-to-eight weeks for better results. This only applies to the Covishield vaccine developed by the Serum Institute. This does not apply to the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The interval between doses of these vaccines will remain the same.

The Center says that giving the second dose of the Covid vaccine within six to eight weeks will increase the effectiveness but should not increase the interval further. The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 conducted a review of vaccine dose delivery intervals.