District administration imposed a 11-day lockdown

The district administration has imposed a 11-day lockdown in the district. The Nanded district administration has imposed lockdown in the district. The decision was taken as a surge in the number of coronavirus cases were reported in the district.

The restrictions will be in place from March 24. Earlier, the Nagpur district administration has extended the lockdown imposed to March 31. lockdown and night curfew were imposed in several cities and districts in the state .

Also Read; District administration extends lockdown till March 31

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded its highest spike since March 2020. The overall infection has mounted to 24,79,682. 99 deaths were also reported, taking the overall death toll to 53,399. As many as 11,314 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 22,14,867.