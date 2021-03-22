” If you need darkness, then go with the Congress”: BJP President JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda has accused that the Congress party is dividing the society. The BJP leader also alleged that the Congress party is playing politics of opportunism. Nadda said this while addressing an election rally at Tingkhong in the Dibrugarh district in Assam.

“The Congress’ only aim is the politics of opportunism. They are with the Muslim League and fighting against the CPI(M) in Kerala, but joined hands with it in West Bengal and Assam,” JP Nadda said. “Congress says something and always does the opposite… It is dividing the society. Like a tusker, the Congress has “two teeth” — one to show off and another to chew,” he added.

“If you need darkness, then go with the Congress. But if you need development, hold the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” JP Nadda said.