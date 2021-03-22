PAN cards will be inoperative from April 1 if you don’t do this: Details

The Permanent Account Number (PAN card) will become inoperative from April 1, if you did not link it with the Aadhaar card . The last date to link the PAN cards with the Aadhar card is March 31,2021. Also, the union government will impose a penalty of Rs. 10,000 on people who fail to link the documents as per Section 272B of the income tax act.

PAN Card is an important document for an individual and it is required in opening a bank account, buying mutual funds or shares, and doing cash transactions of over Rs 50,000.

Here’s how to link an Aadhaar card with a PAN card:

Visit the IT department’s e-filing portal to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

Then, click on the Link Aadhaar section on the left.

The next step is that you need to fill in PAN number, Aadhaar number, and name.

Also, fill in the CAPTCHA.

Then, click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option and your PAN Aadhaar Linking will get complete.

The I-T department will validate your name, date of birth, and gender against Aadhaar details after which the linking will be done.

Using SMS service:

The documents can also be linked by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number after typing UIDPAN and clicking send. The format for the SMS is: Type UIDPAN (12-digit Aadhaar number), put space (10-digit PAN) and send it to 567678 or 56161.